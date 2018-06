× Johnston Police Asking for Help Finding Missing Person

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Johnston Police are looking for a 60-year-old man whose been missing since Wednesday afternoon.

Jeffrey Lynn Dreesen was as last seen at 3:00pm at 6005 Breemen Court in Johnston. He was wearing a blue jeans and a red/yellow jacket.

If you’ve seen Mr. Dreesen you’re asked to call Johnston Police Department at 515-278-2345.