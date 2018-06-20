More Heavy Rain Increasing Flooding Worries

A Flash Flood Watch goes into effect at 1 PM Wednesday and will continue through 7 AM on Thursday for much of central, north central, and western Iowa.

This morning, a few areas of rain will continue in parts of northern and central Iowa. Overnight, heavy rain fell in Northwest Iowa impacting Webster and Calhoun Counties with many flooded roads there overnight. An estimated 2 to 3″ fell in those counties with rain still continuing.

More heavy rain will spin back over Central Iowa by mid-day as an area of rain and thunderstorms rotates out of Nebraska. This is centered at our low pressure area that will slowly move east in southwest Iowa and continue to lead to rain to fall across our area. Our next heavy band of rain is expected by 1 PM and it will lift through Central Iowa into the early evening. There may be some intensification of the storms as they enter central Iowa due to some dry time and morning heating ahead of their arrival.

The risk of severe weather is low. However, with already saturated ground from a few days of persistent rain and with plenty of heavy precipitable water in our atmosphere, rainfall could be a widespread 1 to 3″ with some localized 4 to 5″ totals between 1 PM today and 7 AM Thursday. This could lead to flooding on streets with poor drainage, in creeks and low areas.

The weather will quiet down on Thursday but some scattered showers with lower precipitation rates will still move through late in the day Thursday through early Friday morning.

We are not in the clear quite yet as another shortwave is now looking to impact Central Iowa by late Saturday night to Sunday morning. This will bring another chance of storms. A stronger shortwave looks to move through this part of the country again in the Monday through Wednesday time frame bringing more periods of rain and thunderstorms. Overall, it looks to still continue to be a wet 7 days in Central Iowa.