Officials Release Name of Perry Toddler Who Died After Being Pulled from Big Creek Lake

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – Officials have released the name of a toddler who died Tuesday after being pulled from the water at Big Creek State Park over the weekend.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says two-year-old Celeste Sandoval-Ramos of Perry was with her family at the beach Saturday night when she went under the water.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the beach around 8:45 p.m. on a report of a possible drowning.

When deputies arrived Polk City Rescue was performing life-saving measures on Sandoval-Ramos. The child was then airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines.

Officials say she passed away Tuesday morning.

The investigation into the situation continues.