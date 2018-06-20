× Severe Weather, Flash Flooding Possible Wednesday

A Flash Flood Watch goes into effect at 1 PM and will continue through 7 PM for Adair, Audubon, Boone, Cass, Dallas, Greene, Guthrie, Madison, Polk, and Story Counties and until 7 AM on Thursday for Calhoun, Carroll, Crawford, Emmet, Hamilton, Humboldt, Kossuth, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, Sac, Webster, and Wright Counties .

More thunderstorms are firing up in western and southeastern Iowa this afternoon. There is enough spin in the atmosphere some of these storms may produce weak tornadoes. This is centered around a low pressure area that will slowly move east in southwest Iowa and continue to lead to rain to fall across our area.

With an already saturated ground in northwest Iowa from a few days of persistent rain and with plenty of heavy precipitable water in our atmosphere, rainfall could be a widespread 1 to 3″ with some localized 4 to 5″ totals between 1 PM today and 7 AM Thursday. This could lead to flooding on streets with poor drainage, in creeks and low areas, especially in northwest Iowa.

The weather will quiet down on Thursday but some scattered showers with lower precipitation rates will still move through late in the day Thursday through early Friday morning.

We are not in the clear quite yet as another shortwave is now looking to impact Central Iowa by late Saturday night to Sunday morning. This will bring another chance of storms. A stronger shortwave looks to move through this part of the country again in the Monday through Wednesday time frame bringing more periods of rain and thunderstorms. Overall, it looks to still continue to be a wet 7 days in Central Iowa.