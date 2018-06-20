Toledo’s Janelle Noe Completes Miraculous Road USATF Championships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES - Janelle Noe was about to take a light jog around the Raccoon River Park when she reflected on what it meant to be here, "I didn't even have this mind," said Noe. She's simply happy to be in Des Moines for the USATF Championship.

At the NCAA Championships, the University of Toledo junior Qualified in the 1500 meters by running a 4:10. That beat her personal record by 19 seconds, and it's somewhat of a miracle she made it.

In January 2016, an accidental fire left Noe with 2nd and 3rd degree burns over 50% of her body. Even before the wounds healed, and in pain, Noe returned to running. Now, she's competing against the best.