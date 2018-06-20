USA Racquetball Junior Championships Bounce into Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES -- Make that two national championships in Des Moines this weekend. The USA Racquetball Junior Championships take place this weekend at the Wellmark YMCA.

With nearly 500 matches scheduled between Wednesday, June 20 and Sunday, June 24, the USA Racquetball National Junior Olympic Championships (Junior Olympics) brings together young athletes from across the nation to compete in one of the fastest games on earth. Presented by Penn and Catch Des Moines, the tournament is racquetball’s second largest national event of it’s kind in the world. Twenty-three of those athletes are from Iowa.