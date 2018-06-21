× Alert: Johnston Police Warn People To Watch Out For Fake Solicitors

JOHNSTON, Iowa– Thursday Johnston Police have an alert for residents, scammers are walking neighborhoods selling care packages for military members.

The cities of Ankeny, Bettendorf and Pleasantville have similar reports.

A Facebook post by Johnston Police, alerting residents of the possible scam was shared more than 100 times.

“I answered the door and there was a young kid about my sons age about 22 his name was Kaleb,” Johnston resident Heidi Graving said.

Kaleb was preying on people like Heidi Graving, selling care packages for active military personnel through a company called Warrior Box Marketing LLC.

“Well you can make a difference just like your neighbor did we will make care packages and send them over, yes and he had all these laminated pieces of card board looking really official so, I wrote the check,” Graving said.

After that donation, Kaitlyn Clark was arrested, the police report says Clark is associated with a group that’s identified by police as employees at Warrior Box Marketing LLC.

“The company in particular that was marketing in the area was very questionable in their tactics and believed to be a scam,” Johnston Police Lieutenant Lynn Aswegan said.

That company is listed on the Better Business Bureau accompanied by many complaints of soliciting without a permit.

The city of Johnston has 14 active solicitor permits, we checked and none of them are Warrior Marketing LLC.

“Advising residents to be diligent and familiar with the organization they are providing a donation,” Johnston Police Lieutenant Lynn Aswegan said.

That’s reminder and a lesson people like Graving learned the hard way.

We reached out to Warrior Box Marketing LLC for comment and have not heard back.

Soliciting without a permit in Johnston is a misdemeanor.

Police say, just because a business has a permit does not mean it has reliable business practices.

Clive, Des Moines, West Des Moines, and Urbandale all have a soliciting permit ordinance, to register the cheapest we found is $25.00.