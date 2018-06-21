× Change of Venue Hearing Thursday in Jason Carter Murder Case

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — A Marion County man accused of killing his mother three years ago will find out Thursday if he’ll be tried in a different county.

A change of venue hearing for Jason Carter is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Carter requested the change of venue because of the publicity surrounding the murder of Shirley Carter and the civil wrongful death trial from 2017. A jury found Jason Carter responsible for his mother’s death after his father, Bill Carter, filed a civil lawsuit.

Following the trial, Jason Carter was arrested and charged with first degree murder.

Shirley Carter was found dead in her home from a gunshot wound in 2015. Jason Carter claims his mother was killed in a robbery attempt.