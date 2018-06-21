× Collins Library Closed Due to Flood Damage

COLLINS, Iowa- A deluge of rain came down in Collins on June 14th. The town received 4.5 inches. Soon it was discovered rain had leaked into the Collins Library through the ceiling. There was damage to the floors, and book cases.

The Library is now closed for an unknown stretch of time.

“The Friends Committee just came in, and put all hands on deck and we moved everything we had to move shelves to take them down thankfully none of the books got damaged,” said Kayla Longren, who is Chair of the Friends of the Collins Library group. She was also the former Library Director. “Unfortunately when moving the bookshelves in observing the water damage there was also some termite damage that was un-noticeable.”

That damage may cost an additional $1200 to repair. It must be done before all the flooring can be replaced.

“The adjuster was in yesterday and hasn’t formally got everything written up if we do get coverage or any sort of assistance from them it’ll be very minimal,” said Longren. “This weekend is the annual Collins Days Celebration, the annual town celebration days, we will have a lunch then we’ll also have a separate donation container to restore the library back to what it should be.”

The nearest Library to Collins, is over in Maxwell,or up in the town of Colo.

“Yesterday when I came in they were kids at the door, I said sorry, the library is closed, going to be closed for at least a month.”

The Library Friends group hopes to raise funds at the Collins Days, if you would like information on this celebration, click here.

You may also support the Library with a check to:

The Friends of the Collins Public Library

PO Box 79

Collins, IA 50055