DMACC Rolls Back Tuition Increase for Upcoming School Year

ANKENY, Iowa – Des Moines Area Community College drops its tuition increase by one dollar for upcoming school year.

DMACC President Rob Denson said the one dollar rollback comes from state legislators and Governor Kim Reynolds signing a reduced tuition increase for community colleges.

“Statewide the cut last year with the de-appropriation was $4 million to community colleges, so our piece of that is about $600,000,” Denson said.

Denson said the new legislation returned $2 million back to community colleges for the 2019 school year.

“When the legislator returned that $2 million state-wide, which would be $300,000 to DMACC, we were able to rollback that increase,” Denson said.

Students will pay $156 per credit hour, instead of $157 for the upcoming school year.

Denson said to be considered a full-time student people will take a minimum of 12 credit hours a semester.

Denson said the tuition reduction will help students pay for one tank of gas.

“To our students a tank of gas is a big deal. So, we are very excited about doing this. We are hoping that next year we can recover more of the money that was cut,” Denson said.

There are around 36,000 students across DMACC’s campus.

“We are very concerned about students’ debt. Many of our students’ qualify for federal financial support that covers their tuition and fees, but they still need to live. Many of our students are working full or part-time while they are coming to DMACC full or part-time. They are with their families and everything else they are juggling a lot of issues as they are trying to advance their education,” Denson said.

Fall semester begins August 23rd.