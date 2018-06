Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES -- Jenny Simpson vs. Shelby Houlihan. Both runners won their preliminary heat, and spent time talking about their Iowa-roots. Come Saturday they will square off in the USA Championship 1500 meter run.

Simpson is the proven veteran taking home the bronze medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics while Houlihan has the world's best time (3:59).

Simpson and Houlihan race Saturday at 3:35 PM live on WHO-HD.