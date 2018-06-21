× Johnston Police Offer Warning About New Scam

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Johnston police are warning residents about a new scam they’ve seen pop up in other Iowa communities.

Police say a group named “Warrior Box Marketing” claims to be collecting donations for care packages for military members overseas, but the group is really pocketing the money.

The group has been spotted in Bettendorf and North Liberty.

Police say if someone knocks on your door asking you to contribute to charities or trying to sell something, ask to see a Johnston solicitor’s permit – it’s required by the city.

Four suspects have already been identified in the scam: Ryan Choinski, Jacob Choinski, David Darling, and Arian Pichardo.

Police say if they stop at your house to collect donations, call 911.