Minor Flooding, Road Closures in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – Flooding concerns continue in the metro as more rain fell Wednesday night into Thursday and even more precipitation is in the forecast over the next few days.

The city of Des Moines has already closed down George Flagg Parkway between SW 23rd Street and Park Avenue. Also closed is SW 30th Street between Bell Avenue and Georg Flagg Parkway.

The road closures were put into effect Wednesday.

Minor flooding is already occurring in some metro areas.

According to predictions from the National Weather Service, the Raccoon River at Fleur Drive is expected to crest at 14 feet Friday at 1:00 p.m. Flood stage is 12 feet and as of 6:45 a.m. Thursday the river level was already 13.2 feet.

Flood stage at the Des Moines river at SE 6th Street is 24 feet and as of Thursday at 7:00 a.m. the river level was 24.89 feet. The river is forecast to reach a crest of 25.5 feet on 1:00 a.m. Saturday.