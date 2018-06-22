Ames Raising Parking Meter Fees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- Parking in the city of Ames will get a bit more expensive next month.

The city says it plans to increase parking meter fees starting July 2nd. Ames has not changed its meter rates in more than 20 years.

The new hourly rates are $1 for two-hour parking meters, $0.75 for four-hour meters, and $0.50 for 10-hour meters. Drivers will catch a break starting next week, though. From June 25th until July 1st, there will be free metered parking as staff use the time to update the rates of the parking meters.