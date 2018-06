Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES -- The Barnstormers have never won a championship. Not even with Kurt Warner. But now they are one win away from changing that.

The Barnstormers started slow spotting Nebraska a 7-0 lead then a 10-7 lead, then Iowa ran away with United Conference title beating the Danger 48-17.

Iowa will host the winner of Arizona and Sioux Falls in two weeks.