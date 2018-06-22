× Community Honors the Life of Ava Hutchinson with Butterfly Garden

BONDURANT, Iowa — Eleven-year-old Ava Hutchinson from Bondurant passed away from cancer last September. Her family and friends are celebrating her life with the installation of a butterfly garden.

“I wanted something permanent in the community because she made a difference in a lot of people’s lives and I wanted a place where I could come and remember her,” Ava’s Mother Joni Hutchinson said.

The Hutchinsons went to Ava’s friends and fellow members of the We X-L 4-H Club.

“Our club came together and just worked really hard to get it done,” We XL 4-H Club Member Antoinette Veldhuizen said.

“They are a small but mighty group and they came together, and the community came together,” Joni Hutchinson said.

The community made donations and the club helped fundraise and design the garden.

“The different colors and a lot of pink and purple which were her favorite and I think she would really like it,” Velduizen said.

The butterflies are a unmissable element in the garden.

“Butterflies, they remind me of Ava, because she loved them. She loved flowers and gardens,” Joni said, “I think the garden encompasses a lot of what she was about, kindness and beauty and fun. It’s just beautiful.”

There is a ribbon cutting and butterfly release this Sunday at 3 P.M. at Ava’s Garden. The garden is located at 4th street North West and Sycamore Drive North West in Bondurant. Visit the Ava’s Butterfly Garden Facebook page for more information.