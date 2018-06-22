Driver in Stolen Vehicle Leads Police on Chase Through Metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A chase through Des Moines on Friday may have put a wanted man behind bars.

The chase started around 3 p.m., when a deputy spotted a vehicle with license plates reported stolen out of Sioux City. The driver refused to stop, instead leading police on a pursuit to the east side of Des Moines. The chase eventually ended as the driver tried to merge onto Interstate 235.

Police say the van was stolen out of Florida. The driver will face traffic charges in Iowa on top of the other charges he's facing in other states.