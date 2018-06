× DSM Metro Opera Opens 46th Season

INDIANOLA, Iowa – Des Moines Metro Opera celebrates 46 years with four different shows this summer season.

The season begins Friday June 22nd with the opera “Rusalka.” The opera originally premiered in Prague in 1901.

Other shows being featured this season include: Die Fledermaus, Flight, The Tender Land and As One.

Shows for the season run June through the end of July. Learn more about the Des Moines Metro Opera here.