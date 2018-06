× French Way Cleaners Closing Doors on Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa — A century-old business in Des Moines will be closing all of its locations on Friday.

The owners of French Way Cleaners say the closures are due to changes within the industry, and they are working with Iowa Workforce Development to help employees find new jobs.

Any remaining clothing must be collected on Friday, after which it can be collected at the Ingersoll store.