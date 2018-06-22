× Johnston Man Facing Assault, Kidnapping Charges

JOHNSTON, Iowa — A Johnston man was arrested on Thursday night for assaulting and holding a woman against her will.

West Des Moines police say 20-year-old Keegan Clark is the victim’s ex-boyfriend. The victim told officials Clark broke into her apartment, assaulted her, and held her against her will for a short time.

Someone who heard the assault called police. When they arrived just before 8 p.m., the victim was walking out of the back of the building. Clark was not there, but he was later arrested and now faces multiple charges including domestic abuse assault, burglary, and kidnapping.