× Locations for Narcan Access Day

IOWA — On Friday, June 29th, the Iowa Department of Public Health, Iowa Board of Pharmacy, and Iowa Pharmacy Association are sponsoring a statewide Narcan Access Day.

The event aims to make it easier to access Narcan kits and benefit those who use opioids in case of an overdose.

Limited quantities of will be available at over 350 pharmacies in Iowa. Click here to view the full list.