Mark Becker Denied New Trial in Shooting of Aplington-Parkersburg Coach

IOWA -- The Iowa Court of Appeals has rejected a request for a new trial from Mark Becker.

In 2009, Becker shot and killed Aplington-Parkersburg head football coach Ed Thomas in front of a weight room filled with players.

Becker used an insanity defense at trial, but a jury convicted him of first degree murder in 2010. He later appealed the conviction, claiming his attorney failed to present evidence. On Thursday, the court of appeals denied his request for a new trial.

Becker will continue serving life in prison without the possibility of parole.