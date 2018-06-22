× One Week Until Toys ‘R’ Us Stores Close for Good

IOWA — Iowans have just a week left to shop at their local Toys ‘R’ Us store.

This week, the chain announced June 29th will be the day the doors at all locations shut for good. Stores throughout the country have been liquidating since April, and items are now 60 to 80% off.

Just 9 Days Left to shop at ToysRUs #toyrusclosingsale pic.twitter.com/8ZOsUxZ9QV — ToysRUs (@ToysRUs) June 20, 2018

Officials announced this week that efforts to find a buyer for the retail brand’s Australian business have failed, so it will also close the 44 Toys ‘R’ Us and Babies ‘R’ Us locations across Australia in the coming weeks.

That’s not the only metro retailer liquidating everything; Younkers and Kmart are also holding close out sales. Sears announced it would close the remaining Kmart location at the end of May, and the previous month Bon-Ton announced it would close all Younkers stores.