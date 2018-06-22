× Rapidly Rising Saylorville Lake Levels Force Some Boat Ramp Closures

SAYLORVILLE LAKE, Iowa – The Army Corps of Engineers says it is closing several of its boat ramps because recent heavy rains are causing the lake level to rise rapidly.

Saylorville’s current level is 851.94 feet and pool level has increased almost 3.5 feet over the last 24 hours. The current prediction from the Corps has Saylorville Lake reaching a level of 880.55 feet on July 3rd at 9:00 a.m. That’s about 11 feet below the record flood stage, set in 1993, of 892.03 feet.

The boat ramps that are closed are:

Lakeview Main

Sandpiper

Chery Glen Lower

Oak Grove Beach

Sandpiper Beach

Hwy 210

Corydon Drive

The Lakeview High Water and Cherry Glen High Water ramps are remaining open, but parking is limited and the ramps will be closed once the lot is full. Long wait times are expected during peak launch times.

The Corps is also cautioning boaters about debris and submerged facilities on the lake. Boaters are advised to use extreme caution and wear their life jackets at all times.

Some trails around the lake have been affected by high water and are closed. Sections of the Neal Smith Trail at the Prairie Flower Campground North to the Marina and the Saylorville Lake Visitor Center north to Cherry Glen Campground are blocked.

Check out more information about current water levels and predicted levels at Saylorville Lake here.