This Year’s Art Bus Revealed During Des Moines Arts Festival

DES MOINES, Iowa -- One of the features of this annual Des Moines Arts Festival was the unveiling of this year's art bus.

The featured artist is Nick Goettling from Chicago, who says he likes to take inspiration from public art. This is the eighth time wrapping a transit bus with an artist's design, which was offered through a partnership between the Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority and the Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation.

The Des Moines Arts Festival runs through Sunday in Western Gateway Park. There is no admission fee.

In addition to the unveiling event, DART and the Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation are also hosting two public art tours on Saturday, June 23. The tours, which will take place at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., are free and open to the public. The pick-up location for the tours is near the intersection of 12th Street and High Street in downtown Des Moines. Volunteers will be on hand to assist those interested in taking the tour get on the bus.

Each tour is scheduled to last approximately one hour.