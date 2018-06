× Western Iowa Man Facing 40 Animal Neglect Charges

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — A Hancock man is now facing 40 animal neglect charges after deputies found deceased and malnourished dogs on his property.

Thirty-five-year-old Dustin Young operated a dog breeding and training business on his property. Last month officers removed 40 dogs from the location.

Wednesday, criminal charges were filed against Young.

He was arrested Thursday and is currently free on bond.