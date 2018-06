× 6 Year Old Drowns At Gray’s Lake

DES MOINES, Iowa– Saturday, local authorities are investigating a drowning at Gray’s Lake.

Des Moines fire officials say it happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the beach area of the lake.

A 6-year-old girl, was at the beach with her family.

The girl was treated on scene.

Later she was taken to a Des Moines hospital, where she was pronounced dead.