DES MOINES - The womens 1500 race lived up to the hype at the USATF Championships.

Two Iowans delivered down the home stretch.

Shelby Houlihan of Sioux City, outraced Jenny Simpson of Webster City to the finish line to win the 1500 national championship. Houlihan's winning time was 4 minutes 5 seconds.