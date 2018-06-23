× Metro Traffic Cameras to be Turned Back on This Week

DES MOINES, Iowa — Starting Monday, metro drivers will again have more eyes watching their speed.

The City of Des Moines plans to turn speed cameras back on along Interstate 235, which will again mean tickets will be issued. Last year the cameras were turned off in compliance with a Polk County District Court order, but in April the Iowa Supreme Court issued a ruling allowing cities to operate such cameras on state-controlled highways.

While they didn’t record violations during that time, the cameras did collect traffic data. Des Moins police say the results showed a significant increase in speeding vehicles after the cameras were turned off.