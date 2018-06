Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- After large amounts of rain in recent days, rivers around the state are reaching high levels.

The National Weather Service says the Des Moines River is almost at 26 feet at SE 6th Street, which is nearly two feet above flood stage. The Raccoon River at Fleur Drive is at over 13.5 feet, and also nearly two feet above flood stage. The river crested at 13.7 on Saturday morning.

Water at both locations is spilling out of the banks, but residents have not reported any major damage.