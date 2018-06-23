× Train Derailment Reportedly Spills 230,000 Gallons of Oil Into Water

DOON, Iowa — After a train derailed early Friday morning, thousands of gallons of oil spilled into floodwaters in Lyon County.

The Des Moines Register reports 230,000 gallons of crude oil spilled after 14 of the 32 oil tanker cars derailed in Doon, Iowa. Most of the oil spilled into floodwaters, but some also entered the nearby Rock River.

BNSF Railway says the train was traveling from Canada to Oklahoma for ConocoPhillips. Railroad officials say crews are working to clean up the spill near the site, with environmental recovery being one of the main concerns. They are containing the spilled oil with booms and using skimmers and vacuum trucks for recovery.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Governor Reynolds is touring the area on Saturday and learning about the clean-up efforts, after declaring a disaster proclamation for Sioux County and four others in northwest Iowa.

After the cars derailed, the Sioux County Sheriff shared the video below.