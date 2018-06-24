Cleanup Underway After Train Derailment Causes Oil Spill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOON, Iowa -- Floodwater has receded in northwest Iowa, where a train carrying crude oil derailed on Friday.

The oil has now been contained, but removing all the oil from the water could take months. At least 200 people are now helping with cleanup efforts.

BNSF Railroad is asking anyone with damage as a result of that derailment to contact them to get everything cleaned up and repaired.

"We have representatives from the EPA, state, local, regional, regulators are on site overseeing what we're doing and working with them to make sure that we clean up in the appropriate way as it relates to federal law and state law," said BSNF spokesperson Andy Williams. "Every plan that we come up with we're having approved by them before we move forward. The long-term cleanup will take a while, a matter of months, probably, and we will be working hand in hand with the EPA and other agencies."

The sheriff's office is asking everyone to stay away from the area because of the heavy machinery being used.