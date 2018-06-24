Community Creates Garden in Memory of Bondurant Girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BONDURANT, Iowa -- Before the rain hit on Sunday, a group of people in Bondurant met to dedicate a garden to an 11-year-old girl who lost her battle with cancer last year.

The dedication of Ava’s Butterfly Garden, in memory of Ava Hutchinson, started with dozens of monarch butterflies being released.

This garden in Bondurant is shaped like a butterfly, which is a theme that means a lot to Ava's family.

“Butterflies and flowers and gardens are a sign of renewal, too, so that’s a big thing for me," Joni Hutchinson said.

“Her love of life was huge, and she seemed to always bring everybody together. And everybody talks about how strong-willed she was or how she influenced them to make them feel better," Chris Hutchinson said.

The community and We XL 4H, a club to which Ava belonged, donated $3,000 to help pay for the garden.