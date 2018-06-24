× Investigation Continues After Police ID Suspects in Beaverdale Mail Truck Robbery

URBANDALE, Iowa — Police say they have identified two suspects that robbed a mail truck in Beaverdale last week.

The incident happened in the 3500 block of Urbandale Avenue on Monday. Sergeant Paul Parizek says the carrier parked the vehicle to deliver mail in the area and returned about 20 minutes later to a smashed window. Several of the carrier’s personal belongings and some mail were stolen.

Officials are still investigating, with the help of U.S. postal inspectors. The names of the suspects have not yet been released.