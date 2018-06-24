Residents Trying to Remove Water After Rainfall Causes Flooding in Bondurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BONDURANT, Iowa -- As storms rolled through central Iowa on Sunday night, they caused significant flooding in Bondurant.

Neighbors on Aspen Drive NE behind the football field worked with cleanup crews to try and get the water out of their houses and keep more from entering. They say the rainwater runs off from a nearby farm and flows into the neighborhood.

Channel 13's Jerad Giottonini visited the area and spoke with neighbors who say this isn't the first time they've experienced flooding, but it is the worst they've seen.

Brett Bagby shared the drone picture below that shows how much of the neighborhood is flooded.