The Insiders: June 24th Edition, Immigration Policy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The immigration policy separating migrant children from their parents suspected of illegally bringing them across the borders created controversy across the country.

After thousands of children were separated--and some moved to other states with no guarantee whether they would be reunited with their parents--President Trump decided to reverse his administration's policy.

Joining Dave Price in the Channel 13 studio to discuss this matter was former Democratic Congressional candidate Kim Weaver and Bob Vander Plaats, who is the president and CEO of The Family Leader.

On Friday, Vander Plaats also spoke with Channel 13's Sonya Heitshusen about why he believed the families should not have been separated.