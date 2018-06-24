The Insiders: June 24th Edition, Remembering Michael Sadler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Michael Sadler worked for CenturyLink, Qwest, US West, and served in the Army, but it wasn't where he served that was most important--it was how.

Sadler moved to Des Moines from New York when he was 10 years old, later graduating from Dowling Catholic High School and then Simpson College.

He also spent countless hours as a coach and on boards dedicated to helping children, including iJAG, Junior Achievement, and the YMCA. He was well known at the Iowa Statehouse as a lobbyist, but better known for his smile and thoughtfulness.

Sadler died last week at the age of 51.