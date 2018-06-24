Woman Injured, Man Arrested After Des Moines Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Police arrested one man early Sunday morning after they heard gunshots near the police station.

Officers found a woman with a gunshot would to the arm in the parking lot near Klub Elite on E. 2nd Street. The injury was not life-threatening.

A man was found running from a vehicle that was leaving at a high rate of speed, which then hit a parked car. Police caught Leonardo Castellanos and found a handgun in his possession. Sergeant Paul Parizek says they also found evidence of narcotics distribution.

Castellanos was arrested, but is not currently facing any charges in the shooting. Witnesses at the scene say they saw a second person firing shots.

The investigation is ongoing.