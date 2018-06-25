Ames Residents: “I Feel Really Bad For The Adolescents” Following Destructive House Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa-- A group of teenage girls are displaced Monday following a destructive house fire in Ames over the weekend.

On Sunday, just outside Thomas Rosenbaum’s apartment, restoration crews were out removing items damaged in a fire at a Youth & Shelter Services home.

The fire happened feet away from where Rosenbaum sleeps.

“I saw a bunch of smoke coming out from the top floor and outside of that door and I saw a bunch of fire fighters going in with a big hose,” Rosenbaum said. “Later I heard breaking glass”.

Ames Fire Departments said the fire started in the back of the house, the cause is under investigation.

“I was kind of scared for the girls outside they were sitting all over there, and they looked pretty worried," Rosenbaum said.

Fire officials said 8 girls in a substance abuse recovery program and two YSS staff members made it out of the house safely.

“I feel really bad for the adolescents because I know this is their home," Rosenbaum said.

But this isn’t a first.

Back in 2013 A fire sparked at this YSS youth home in Boone.

A 17-year-old girl died, she was asleep on the first floor, that’s where the fire started.

Because of that 2013 fire, YSS stresses evacuation plans.

"So grateful that they were after the plan and were well prepared and got out of the house immediately," President and CEO of YSS Andrew Allen said.

YSS is working with their insurance to calculate a cost for repairs.

The girls are living at other YSS youth homes and there is no time line on when they'll be able to return.