× Authorities Searching for Possible Body in Des Moines River

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — Webster County officials are searching for what they say may be a body in the Des Moines River.

The Fort Dodge Police Department says authorities received a call at approximately 4:38 p.m. on Monday about what appeared to be a male floating down the river near the Kenyon Road bridge. However, no reports of anyone going into in the river had come in at the time of this call, so officials have not yet confirmed what the caller reported is a body.

Authorities are asking the public to make sure anyone they know who may have been along the river–particularly in Webster, Kossuth, and Humboldt Counties–is accounted for. If not, residents are urged to contact law enforcement.

The individual described by the caller was said to be a white male wearing a bright yellow shirt and khaki pants or shorts. The Fort Dodge Fire Department searched the area, but nothing was immediately located.

Anyone planning to spend time along the river is encouraged to use extra caution due to high water levels.