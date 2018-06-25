× Benton County Crash Claims Two Lives, Injures Four Others

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa — A car crash in Benton County early Monday morning left two people dead and four others injured.

The Iowa State Patrol says at approximately 5:15 a.m., a car driven by 18-year-old Guetty Otshumbe of Cedar Rapids was traveling westbound on Highway 30, approaching 19th Avenue. The car entered the eastbound lane, where it collided head-on with a vehicle driven by 71-year-old Paul Jarrett of Waukee.

The two individuals who died as a result of the crash have been identified as 21-year-old Jeremie Mvemba and 39-year-old Michou Mayola, both of Cedar Rapids. Four other people, including Guetty and Jarrett, were injured and taken to hospitals; three of these victims are also Cedar Rapids residents. Their conditions have not been released.

Officials are still investigating the crash.