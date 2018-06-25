× Child Killed, Another Person Injured in Southern Iowa Hit-and-Run

DAVIS COUNTY, Iowa – A nine-year-old is dead after he and another person were struck from behind by a vehicle that didn’t stop Sunday night in southern Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol says it happened just west of Drakesville at 9:49 p.m. in front of 14744 180 St. Two males were walking westbound on the eastbound side of 180th Street when they were both hit from behind by an unknown vehicle. The vehicle did not stop.

Nine-year-old Merlin Beechy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nathan Beech, whose age was not provided, was transported by air ambulance to a Des Moines hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation into the incident continues.