Guilty Plea for Former Des Moines Police Officer in Evidence Planting Case

DES MOINES, Iowa — A former Des Moines police officer has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an incident in which he was accused of planting evidence in a drug case.

Tyson Teut pleaded guilty to non-felonious misconduct in office, a misdemeanor. He was originally charged with perjury and felonious misconduct in office for placing methamphetamine on suspect under arrest back in 2015.

Teut was sentenced to a year of probation and must pay a $315 fine.

The victim in the case is suing Teut and the city of Des Moines. That trial is scheduled to take place in October.