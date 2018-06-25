× Name of Child Who Drowned at Gray’s Lake Released

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Des Moines Police Department has released the name of a six-year-old girl who died after being pulled from Gray’s Lake Saturday.

Police say the child is Ikran Noor of Des Moines.

Emergency crews were called to Gray’s Lake Saturday just after 7:30 p.m. on a report of a missing child. When first responders arrived they learned Noor child had been playing with family and might be in the water.

A water search began, and Noor was found at 7:50 p.m. Crews began resuscitation efforts right away and the child was transported to Blank Children’s Hospital, where she died.

Police say they don’t expect any criminal charges to be filed in the case.

There is no lifeguard provided by the city at the Gray’s Lake beach.