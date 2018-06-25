Protesters Bring Various Messages to Congressman’s Office, but One Message Was Constant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- Nearly 100 protesters gathered for a noontime rally on Monday outside the Ames office of Congressman Steve King, a 4th District Congressman from Kiron. They brought with them a variety of messages for King, who wasn't in the office at the time, to hear.

One wanted to close all prisons.

One wanted to end the Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E.).

One wanted open borders so all immigrants could come into the country.

But most focused their messages on two shared themes: President Donald Trump should no longer separate children from their suspected undocumented parents, and to vote King out of office.

King previously angered some of the protesters with numerous comments that they found offensive and racist, including during an interview with TMZ when he said "there was nothing cruel" about the president's family separation policy.

Karen Stein, of Ames, was among those who became angered with King's comments. She brought her three sons to the rally to protest King.

"The Fourth Commandment says 'love yourself as you love your neighbor,'" Stein said. "That's the Catholic Church, which is the same thing Mr. King has learned as a child. Separating families goes against what the church has taught...goes against the love we have been taught as kids."

NextGen Iowa organized the event. The group is largely funded by California billionaire Tom Steyer, a potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. The group doesn't list King's seat on its target list of flipping the governor's office and First and Third Congressional Districts from Republicans to Democrats in November. King's district has a sizable registered Republican advantage.