Watch: Water Creates Bouncy Turf After Rain Leaks Under School’s Football Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOREST CITY, Iowa -- Waldorf University has an unintentional new water attraction due to flooding in the area.

A video posted by Forest City Football on Twitter shows the effects of eight inches of rain leaking beneath the newly-installed turf on the football field, which has now become a giant bounce house of sorts.

The school says the field is built to drain two inches of rain in 30 minutes, but was hit but more water than it could handle. Officials believe the rush of water created an air bubble under the field along with the water.

A turf management company will work to fix the issue.