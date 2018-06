Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- On Tuesday morning, a team of superheroes battled streaky windows in Des Moines.

When the windows at Blank Children's Hospital needed to be cleaned, only the best of the best are called on to do the job. Spider-Man, Captain America, Batman, and Ironman thrilled kids inside the hospital while cleaning the windows outside.

The masked men are from Larry's Window Cleaning Service.