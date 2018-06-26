× DOT Proposal Would Close Several Iowa Rest Stops

DES MOINES, Iowa — Drivers could see fewer rest stops in Iowa thanks to a proposal from the state Department of Transportation.

The Iowa DOT is proposing to close nearly a third of the rest areas located along I-80, I-35, and I-29.

Officials say shutting them down could save the state nearly $30 million over the next two decades.

The rest stops under consideration for closure don’t have a lot of traffic, though some fear it could impact safety on the roadways.

“It’s very important for the truckers especially and I think for campers we’re pulling a camper and we need to stop and check something the rest areas are very important for travelers through the state,” said Jeanie Johansen, I-80 traveler.

The Iowa DOT will collect public input on the proposal until September of 2019. A final plan would need approval from the Iowa Transportation Commission.