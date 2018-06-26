Governor Supports Iowa Lottery Board Looking Into Possible Implementation of Sports Betting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Governor Reynolds says she supports the Iowa Lottery Board looking into whether the state-run agency would implement sports betting.

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling last month opened the possibilities for states to allow sports betting. Last week, the lottery board had discussions on its potential involvement in legalized betting on sports, but a final decision has not yet been made.

"It's okay for them to look into it, that is what I'm saying. I think the different agencies will be looking at that, I'm sure legislators will have questions, so that's just an opportunity for them to be prepared for that," said Governor Reynolds. "I'm not advocating one way or the other. So I've said that we'll work with the legislators and we'll see what that looks like next session."

Delaware already allows sports betting through its state lottery.