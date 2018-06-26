Madrid Police Searching for Burglary Suspects

MADRID, Iowa — Police in Madrid are asking for the public’s help identifying three people they believe were involved with a burglary.

Official say the individuals seen in the pictures below–two men and a woman–may be connected to the theft of credit cards that were then used in the Des Moines metro. The suspects are believed to be driving a late 1990s or early 2000s white Chrysler 4-door sedan.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Madrid Police Department at 515-795-3113.